1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
