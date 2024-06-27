Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Coins Notes & Supplies Corp.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1857 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search