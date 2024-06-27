Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
