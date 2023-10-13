Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 311,270
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7476 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
