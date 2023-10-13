Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 311,270

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7476 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Search