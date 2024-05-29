Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,072,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (9)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (10)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1862 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search