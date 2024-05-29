Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,072,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
