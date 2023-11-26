Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,564,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
