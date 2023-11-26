Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,564,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

