Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 332,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1866 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
