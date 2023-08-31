Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 332,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
