Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 390,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1867 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
20943 $
Price in auction currency 20000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 431 USD
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1867 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search