Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" The monogram of Nicholas I Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" The monogram of Nicholas I Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 2298 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 100. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

