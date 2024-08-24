Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 2298 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 100. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

