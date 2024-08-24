Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The monogram of Nicholas I. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 2298 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 100. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
