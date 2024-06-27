Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 566,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

