Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 566,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
12
