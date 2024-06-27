Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

