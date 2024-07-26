Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,147,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
