Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,147,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search