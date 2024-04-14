Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

