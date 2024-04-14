Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1564 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
