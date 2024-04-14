Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1564 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

