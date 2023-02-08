Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.

