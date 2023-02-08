Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,011,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 12750 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2390 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search