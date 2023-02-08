Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,011,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 12750 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2390 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 19, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

