Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,838,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7442 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

