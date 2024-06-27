Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,838,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

