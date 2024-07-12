Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (26) XF (14) VF (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (11) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (2) RB (4) BN (23) Service NGC (14) ННР (11)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (5)

COINSNET (5)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Знак (1)