Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,276,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
