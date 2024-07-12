Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,276,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1861 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search