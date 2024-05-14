Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,035,618
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
