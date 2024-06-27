Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

