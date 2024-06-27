Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,908,584
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
