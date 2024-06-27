Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,908,584

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

