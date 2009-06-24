Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 560,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,750,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
78914 $
Price in auction currency 5750000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
75465 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
