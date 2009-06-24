Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 560,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,750,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
78914 $
Price in auction currency 5750000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
75465 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1865 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

