Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Copper coins 2 Kopeks of Russian protectorate - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

2 Kopeks 1856-1860

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1856 ВМ The number "2" is closed 1,190,090 0 571856 ВМ The number "2" is open 1,190,090 0 261858 ВМ 750,000 0 461859 ВМ 1,595,340 0 731860 ВМ 1,609,460 0 18
type-coin
type-coin

2 Kopeks 1860-1863

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1860 ВМ 1,609,460 0 291861 ВМ 586,428 0 371862 ВМ 966,092 0 411863 ВМ 1,738,908 0 32
type-coin
type-coin

2 Kopeks 1848

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1848 MW 31,306 0 31
type-coin
type-coin

2 Kopeks 1850-1855

Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1850 ВМ - 0 221851 ВМ 298,382 0 321852 ВМ 199,121 0 201853 ВМ 2,642 0 11854 ВМ 147,560 0 241855 ВМ 13,347,476 0 117
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate All Polish coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search