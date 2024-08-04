Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Copper coins 2 Kopeks of Russian protectorate - Poland
2 Kopeks 1856-1860Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1856 ВМ The number "2" is closed 1,190,090 0 571856 ВМ The number "2" is open 1,190,090 0 261858 ВМ 750,000 0 461859 ВМ 1,595,340 0 731860 ВМ 1,609,460 0 18
2 Kopeks 1860-1863Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1860 ВМ 1,609,460 0 291861 ВМ 586,428 0 371862 ВМ 966,092 0 411863 ВМ 1,738,908 0 32
2 Kopeks 1848Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1848 MW 31,306 0 31
2 Kopeks 1850-1855Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1850 ВМ - 0 221851 ВМ 298,382 0 321852 ВМ 199,121 0 201853 ВМ 2,642 0 11854 ВМ 147,560 0 241855 ВМ 13,347,476 0 117
