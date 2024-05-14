Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 586,428
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1861 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
