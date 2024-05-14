Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 586,428

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1861 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1861 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search