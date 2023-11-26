Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,609,460
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,150. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
821 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
