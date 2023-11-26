2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,150. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (10) F (3) G (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (3)

COINSNET (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)