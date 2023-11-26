Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,609,460

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,150. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
821 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

