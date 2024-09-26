Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Copper coins 3 Kopeks of Russian protectorate - Poland
3 Kopeks 1848Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1848 MW 17,377 0 18
3 Kopeks 1856-1859Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1856 ВМ 416,667 0 651857 ВМ 21,367 0 161858 ВМ 711,966 0 841859 ВМ 400,000 0 35
3 Kopeks 1860-1863Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1860 ВМ Ekaterinburg type 282,982 0 141860 ВМ Warsaw type 282,982 0 301861 ВМ 283,689 0 81862 ВМ 200,000 0 181863 ВМ 401,000 0 12
3 Kopeks 1850-1854Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1850 ВМ 50,006 0 431851 ВМ 99,689 0 571852 ВМ 100,027 0 441853 ВМ 89,083 0 291854 ВМ 160,987 1 66
