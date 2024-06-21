3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (13) XF (33) VF (27) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (6) + (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (11)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (6)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)

Tempus (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (3)