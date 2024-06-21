Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 711,966

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 235 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

