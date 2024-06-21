Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 235 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
