3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Warsaw type (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Warsaw type. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

