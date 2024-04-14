Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Warsaw type (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Warsaw type

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Warsaw type - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Warsaw type - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 282,982

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Warsaw type. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 117 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

