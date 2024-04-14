Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Warsaw type (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Warsaw type
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 282,982
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Warsaw type. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
