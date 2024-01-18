Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,367

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1857 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search