3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,367
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
