Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 89,083
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Via
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
