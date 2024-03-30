Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 89,083

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Via - March 26, 2021
Seller Via
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

