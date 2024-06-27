Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 99,689

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1134 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F12 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search