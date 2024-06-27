Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 99,689
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1134 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F12 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search