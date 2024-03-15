3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3259 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) F (1)