Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 283,689

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3259 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1861 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

