Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF63
Selling price
7881 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1862 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

