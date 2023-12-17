3 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

