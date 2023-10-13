Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,987

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
795 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
To auction

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

