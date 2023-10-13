Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,987
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
795 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
