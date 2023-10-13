3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (14) XF (19) VF (13) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (4) BN (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (1)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (5)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (3)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)