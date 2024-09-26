Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russia
1854
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Coins of Russia 1854
Select a category
All
Copper
Gold
Silver
Copper coins (Alexander II)
1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price
4300 $
Sales
0
16
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ
Average price
1700 $
Sales
1
192
Silver coins
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type
Wreath 8 links
Average price
650 $
Sales
0
126
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type
Wreath 7 links
Average price
390 $
Sales
0
642
Poltina 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
115
Poltina 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
132
25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
89
25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Big crown
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
23
25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Small crown
Average price
4500 $
Sales
0
4
20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
40
10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
38
5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
212
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Average price
500 $
Sales
0
21
3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
18
3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
880 $
Sales
1
66
2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Average price
15 $
Sales
1
38
2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
24
1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ
Average price
90 $
Sales
1
79
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Average price
10 $
Sales
1
74
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price
560 $
Sales
0
10
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
73
