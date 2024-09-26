Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1854

Copper coins (Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 16

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ
5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 192

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type
Reverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type Wreath 8 links
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 126
Obverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type
Reverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI New type Wreath 7 links
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 642
Obverse Poltina 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Reverse Poltina 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Poltina 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1848-1858
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse Poltina 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 132
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1850-1858
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint Big crown
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint
25 Kopeks 1854 MW Warsaw Mint Small crown
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1854-1858
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI Eagle 1851-1858
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 212

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 880 $
Sales
1 66
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ
Average price 15 $
Sales
1 38
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ
Average price 90 $
Sales
1 79
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Average price 10 $
Sales
1 74
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 73
