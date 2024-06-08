Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1854 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1347 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1854 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

