1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1854
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1854 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1325 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1347 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
