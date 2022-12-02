Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 990,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6202 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1854-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1854 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
