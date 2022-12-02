20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

