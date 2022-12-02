Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 990,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6202 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
12
