Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,540,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
4920 $
Price in auction currency 4920 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search