Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,540,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
4920 $
Price in auction currency 4920 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
12
