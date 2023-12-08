Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 16, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

