Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
