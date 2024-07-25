Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,753,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 480. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Imperial Coin (19)
  • Katz (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1854 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search