Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,753,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 480. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search