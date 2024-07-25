Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 480. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

