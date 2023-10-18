5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (4) XF (6) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (2) PF62 (2) PL (1)