Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 355,840

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 31, 2013
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Empire - October 1, 2010
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

