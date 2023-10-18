Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 355,840
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
