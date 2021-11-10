25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

