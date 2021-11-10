Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Big crown
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,326
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search