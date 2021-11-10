Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint". Big crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,326

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

