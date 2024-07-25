Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,396,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
