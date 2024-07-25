Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,396,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Varesi (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

