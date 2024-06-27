Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,070,103

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1854 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 19771 RUB
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1854 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

