Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,070,103
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1854 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 19771 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1854 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
