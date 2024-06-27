Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1854 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

