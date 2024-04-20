5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (121) AU (39) XF (30) VF (3) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (13) MS65 (24) MS64 (10) MS63 (12) MS62 (20) MS61 (4) MS60 (6) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) VF35 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) PF61 (3) DETAILS (3) PL (3) Service NGC (62) ННР (8) PCGS (8) RNGA (4)

