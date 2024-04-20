Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

