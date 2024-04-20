Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
