Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,070,103

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1854 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price

For the sale of Rouble 1854 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

