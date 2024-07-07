Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,070,103
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (642) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1854 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (91)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- AURORA (37)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (12)
- COINSNET (10)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Empire (20)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (18)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (58)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (41)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (37)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Marciniak (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (9)
- MUNZE (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (23)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (44)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- Numisor (1)
- OLNZ (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Rare Coins (41)
- Rauch (14)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- RND (10)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (27)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (15)
- SINCONA (9)
- Spink (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Денежка (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 31
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1854 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search