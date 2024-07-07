Rouble 1854 СПБ HI "New type". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1854 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (167) AU (193) XF (193) VF (43) F (1) No grade (39) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) MS63 (11) MS62 (51) MS61 (13) MS60 (19) AU58 (27) AU55 (17) AU53 (14) AU50 (37) XF45 (15) XF40 (17) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) F12 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (3) DETAILS (27) CAMEO (3) PL (11) Service NGC (73) ННР (13) RNGA (8) PCGS (28) GCN (3) CGC (2) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (91)

Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)

AURORA (37)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (7)

Coins.ee (12)

COINSNET (10)

COINSTORE (3)

Empire (20)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (18)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (58)

Janas (1)

Katz (41)

Kroha (1)

Künker (37)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Marciniak (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (23)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (44)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (3)

Numisor (1)

OLNZ (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Rare Coins (41)

Rauch (14)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (2)

RND (10)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (27)

Russiancoin (8)

Rzeszowski DA (15)

SINCONA (9)

Spink (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)

WAG (8)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (1)

Денежка (1)