3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,351,467
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 12861 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
