3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

