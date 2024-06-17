Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,351,467

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 12861 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Seller Знак
Date May 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1854 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

