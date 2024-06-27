Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,537,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

