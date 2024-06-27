Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,537,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1854 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
