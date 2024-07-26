Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,148,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Arcas Numismatics LTD - November 27, 2021
Seller Arcas Numismatics LTD
Date November 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
