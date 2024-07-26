Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,148,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- Empire (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1854 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search