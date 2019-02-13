Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Small crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,326
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
