Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,326

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1956 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

