25 Kopeks 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)