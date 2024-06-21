Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 272,949
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24953 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
