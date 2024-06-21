Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 272,949

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24953 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 24, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

