Poltina 1854 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24953 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

