Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1854 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (27) AU (22) XF (44) VF (11) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) XF40 (8) VF35 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (1) NGC (14) RNGA (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (14)

AURORA (8)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Eretz Auctions (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (6)

Künker (8)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (6)

NIKO (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (2)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)