Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 440,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1854 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (8)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (8)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Eretz Auctions - June 8, 2022
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1854 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1854 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search