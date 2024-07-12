Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1854 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 440,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1854 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
