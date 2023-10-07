Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 147,560

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31304 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

