Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 147,560
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31304 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
