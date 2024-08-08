Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1854 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32834 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
