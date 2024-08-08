Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1854 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32834 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Dorotheum - November 18, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1854 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
