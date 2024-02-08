Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 352,209

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1135 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1854 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search