Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 352,209
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1854
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numision (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1135 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
