Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1854 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

